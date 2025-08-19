Info Edge (India) appoints Ambarish Raghuvanshi as Interim CFO

With effect from 20 November 2025

The board of Info Edge (India) at its meeting held on 19 August 2025 has approved the appointment of Ambarish Raghuvanshi as the Interim Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel, with effect from 20 November 2025, until the appointment of a new Chief Financial Officer. Raghuvanshi has been a co-promoter of Info Edge and served as its Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer from the year 2001 till 2014.

