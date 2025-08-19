Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Prestige Estates Projects fixes record date for dividend

Prestige Estates Projects fixes record date for dividend

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Record date is 03 September 2025

Prestige Estates Projects has fixed 03 September 2025 as record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of Members to receive dividend of Rs 1.80 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2025. The dividend will be paid on or before 09 October 2025.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

