Home / Markets / Capital Market News / IRFC sanctions fresh term loan of Rs 199.70 cr for development of Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub

IRFC sanctions fresh term loan of Rs 199.70 cr for development of Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub

Image
Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has sanctioned and executed agreements for a fresh term loan facility of Rs 199.70 crore with Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation (SITCO) to support the development of the Surat Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH).

Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation Limited (SITCO)a joint venture of the Ministry of Railways and Government of Gujarat is developing India's first international standard Multi-Modal Transport Hub (MMTH) at Surat. The project will integrate rail, metro, BRTS, city and regional buses, and intermediate transport modes like autos and taxis, while also upgrading passenger amenities and station infrastructure.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) has extended financing support to SITCO for the construction of components of the Surat MMTH. This intervention strengthens the project's financial viability and ensures its long-term sustainability. The funding will accelerate the timely execution of the project while contributing to regional economic growth and enhancing India's transport infrastructure capacity.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Prestige Estates Projects fixes record date for dividend

Sebi invites public feedback on eligibility norms for non-benchmark index derivatives

GNG Electronics increases corporate guarantee limit for Electronics Bazaar (FZC)

Tube Investments of India receives CRISIL ESG rating of 56

ONGC Energy Centre Trust collaborates with Engineers India

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story