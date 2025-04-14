Info Edge (India) fixes record date for stock split

Record date is 07 May 2025

Info Edge (India) has fixed 07 May 2025 as record date for determining entitlement of Equity Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/ split of existing Equity Shares of the Company, such that 1 (one) equity share having face value of Rs 10 each, fully paid-up, will be sub-divided into 5 (five) equity shares having face value of Rs 2/- each, fully paid-up.

