Ahluwalia Contracts (India) has secured a housing project worth Rs 396.50 crore from Godrej Properties. The order entails core and shell works of Sub & Super Structure for all the Towers (T1,T2,T3 & T4) including NTA, Club & Retail, Boundary Wall, RWH, Waterproofing & LPS Works at Godrej Riverine, Sector-44, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

