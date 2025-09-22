InfoBeans Technologies update on implication of HIB visa fee hike

InfoBeans Technologies announced an update with reference to the recent U.S. Government announcement for a fee of USD 100,000 on H1B visa applicants, effective from the March 2026 cycle, applicable only to new applicants.

The company informed that as less than 1% of the Company's revenue is linked to H-1B visa holders, the impact on operations and financials is insignificant. On the contrary, the Company anticipates this development may encourage greater offshoring of work to India, which could be positive for its business.

