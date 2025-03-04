Information Technology shares fall

Information Technology stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Information Technology index falling 377.62 points or 1.02% at 36534.97 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, LTIMindtree Ltd (down 3.73%), C.E. Info Systems Ltd (down 3.58%),Ksolves India Ltd (down 3.4%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (down 2.98%),Persistent Systems Ltd (down 2.78%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Tata Technologies Ltd (down 2.61%), Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd (down 2.33%), HCL Technologies Ltd (down 2.3%), Coforge Ltd (down 2.16%), and Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 1.98%).

On the other hand, Ramco Systems Ltd (up 5.21%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%), and Mastek Ltd (up 4.58%) moved up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 293.5 or 0.69% at 43073.21.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 45.67 points or 0.34% at 13380.35.

The Nifty 50 index was down 60.65 points or 0.27% at 22058.65.

The BSE Sensex index was down 169.2 points or 0.23% at 72916.74.

On BSE,2060 shares were trading in green, 1793 were trading in red and 154 were unchanged.

