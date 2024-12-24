Information Technology shares gain

Information Technology stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 215.74 points or 0.49% at 43847.44 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Control Print Ltd (up 5.74%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (up 2.43%),Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 2.34%),Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (up 2.03%),Tata Technologies Ltd (up 2.01%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (up 1.85%), Ramco Systems Ltd (up 1.65%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 1.57%), Cyient Ltd (up 1.49%), and D-Link India Ltd (up 1.41%).

On the other hand, Intellect Design Arena Ltd (down 3.82%), Dynacons Systems & Solutions Ltd (down 1.42%), and Black Box Ltd (down 1.37%) moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 111.32 or 0.2% at 54929.23.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 14.17 points or 0.09% at 15868.26.

The Nifty 50 index was down 13.95 points or 0.06% at 23739.5.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was down 1.47 points or 0% at 78538.7.

On BSE,1860 shares were trading in green, 1289 were trading in red and 120 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News