Information Technology stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index decreasing 340.5 points or 0.88% at 38242.66 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 4.99%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 3.53%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (down 2.64%),Subex Ltd (down 2.34%),Control Print Ltd (down 2.16%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (down 1.92%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (down 1.87%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (down 1.79%), Cyient Ltd (down 1.75%), and 3i Infotech Ltd (down 1.73%).

On the other hand, Genesys International Corporation Ltd (up 4.73%), Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 4.31%), and Sonata Software Ltd (up 1.49%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 20.39 or 0.03% at 73037.01.

The Nifty 50 index was up 7.15 points or 0.03% at 22204.1.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 2.14 points or 0% at 45925.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.56 points or 0.28% at 13578.37.

On BSE,1832 shares were trading in green, 1956 were trading in red and 123 were unchanged.

