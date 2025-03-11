ABDL's ICONiQ White Whisky sells 5 million cases till date in FY25

Allied Blenders and Distillers (ABD), the 3rd largest spirits company in India and, the maker of ICONiQ White International Grain Whisky, reports a significant milestone that its flagship brand has surpassed 50 Lakh or 5 million cases in FY24-25 with a good three weeks remaining in financial year, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing whisky brands globally. Since its launch in September 2023, ICONiQ White Whisky has gained momentum in the Prestige & Above segment, driven by its contemporary product design and strong consumer demand.

ICONiQ White Whisky recorded 3.2 Lakh cases in FY22-23 during its initial launch across East and North India. In FY23-24, sales surged to 22.7 Lakh cases, earning recognition as the fastest growing spirits brand in the world for 2023, as per Drinks International's Millionaire's Club Report 2024. Continuing its remarkable trajectory, the brand has now surpassed 50 Lakh or 5 million cases in FY24-25.

