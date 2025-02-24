Information Technology stocks slide

Information Technology stocks were trading with losses, with the BSE Information Technology index decreasing 1149.83 points or 2.89% at 38614.02 at 13:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Rategain Travel Technologies Ltd (down 6.24%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (down 4.99%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (down 4.78%),Quick Heal Technologies Ltd (down 4.64%),Mastek Ltd (down 4.45%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were LTIMindtree Ltd (down 4.05%), Wipro Ltd (down 4%), Netweb Technologies India Ltd (down 4%), Vakrangee Ltd (down 3.73%), and Onward Technologies Ltd (down 3.64%).

On the other hand, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 5%), Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd (up 3.61%), and Coforge Ltd (up 1.58%) turned up.

At 13:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 537.96 or 1.17% at 45318.04.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 164.79 points or 1.18% at 13850.65.

The Nifty 50 index was down 262.95 points or 1.15% at 22532.95.

The BSE Sensex index was down 908.25 points or 1.21% at 74402.81.

On BSE,1144 shares were trading in green, 2790 were trading in red and 189 were unchanged.

