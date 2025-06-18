Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys and Adobe enter strategic collaboration

Infosys and Adobe enter strategic collaboration

Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
To transform marketing cycle

Infosys, a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and Adobe announced a strategic collaboration to jointly transform the marketing life cycle of global brands with AI. Together, they will bring capabilities from Infosys AsterTM and Adobe to unify customer experience at scale, personalize content to enable business growth while also streamlining workflows for efficiency.

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 3:08 PM IST

