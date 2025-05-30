Infosys BPM launches new Agentic AI-powered Accounts Payable on Cloud solution

Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys, announced the launch of AI agents for invoice processing within its flagship Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud solution. Powered by Infosys Topaz, the innovation redefines invoice processing by moving from a human-driven, AI-supported model to an autonomous AI-first approach, which ensures greater efficiency and accuracy.

Designed to operate autonomously, the solution leverages AI agents equipped with advanced decision making capabilities to handle complex business scenarios with precision and speed. Autonomous AI-first approach enables end-to-end workflow management, allowing AI agents to handle dynamic processes, adapt to changing business logic, and perform intricate tasks with minimal human oversight. The new Agentic AI-powered Accounts Payable on Cloud solution aims to boost operational efficiency significantly, enabling businesses to scale quickly and effectively. Powered by Microsoft's AI stack, the solution combines Azure AI Foundry and other LLMs with custom AI agents. The integration of Cognitive Services with Azure's Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) offerings enables the delivery of scalable, intelligent, and enterprise-ready AI solution.

This solution was developed in close collaboration with Americana Restaurants, the largest out-of-home dining and quick service restaurant operator across the Middle East, North Africa, and Kazakhstan, with more than 2,600 restaurants. Building on the successful deployment of Accounts Payable on Cloud solution for Americana, Infosys BPM is now integrating Agentic AI to make their invoice processing largely autonomous, further enhancing its efficiency and accuracy.

