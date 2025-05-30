Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 1660 cr inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra

Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 1660 cr inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) has won a Rs 1,660 crore inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra. The project scope includes establishment of 3,000 Mega Volt-Amperes (MVA) of substations capacity, besides other related transmission infrastructure, taking AESL's overall transmission network to 26,696 ckm and 93,236 MVA of transformation capacity. AESL is scheduled to commission the project by January 2028.

The project, housed under the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) WRNES Talegaon Power Transmission Ltd, will help evacuate 1.5 GW of green power from upcoming hydro Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) in the region and will help meet demand from Mumbai and surrounding areas. The project SPV was formally transferred to AESL today.

AESL won this Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) project under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism, and REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator.

With this order win, AESL's transmission orderbook now stands at Rs ~61,600 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Samhi Hotels Q4 PAT jumps 306% YoY to Rs 46 cr

Government earnings stand at 8% of corresponding Budget Estimates 2025-26 for April 2025

Services exports up 8.8% on year in Apr-25, imports up marginally

Ola Electric drops after Q4 net loss widens to Rs 870 cr

Landmark Cars drops after Q4 PAT slumps 87% YoY to Rs 1 cr

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story