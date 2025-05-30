Adani Energy Solutions wins Rs 1660 cr inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL) has won a Rs 1,660 crore inter-state transmission project in Maharashtra. The project scope includes establishment of 3,000 Mega Volt-Amperes (MVA) of substations capacity, besides other related transmission infrastructure, taking AESL's overall transmission network to 26,696 ckm and 93,236 MVA of transformation capacity. AESL is scheduled to commission the project by January 2028.

The project, housed under the Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) WRNES Talegaon Power Transmission Ltd, will help evacuate 1.5 GW of green power from upcoming hydro Pumped Storage Projects (PSP) in the region and will help meet demand from Mumbai and surrounding areas. The project SPV was formally transferred to AESL today.

AESL won this Inter State Transmission System (ISTS) project under the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) mechanism, and REC Power Development and Consultancy Ltd (RECPDCL) was the bid process coordinator.

With this order win, AESL's transmission orderbook now stands at Rs ~61,600 crore.

