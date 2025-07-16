Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.77% in the June 2025 quarter

ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Jul 16 2025
Sales decline 14.09% to Rs 1409.48 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities declined 25.77% to Rs 391.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 526.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.09% to Rs 1409.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1640.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1409.481640.69 -14 OPM %68.7669.15 -PBDT565.63744.14 -24 PBT525.57707.53 -26 NP391.11526.91 -26

Jul 16 2025

