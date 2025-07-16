ICICI Securities consolidated net profit declines 25.77% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.09% to Rs 1409.48 crore

Net profit of ICICI Securities declined 25.77% to Rs 391.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 526.91 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 14.09% to Rs 1409.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1640.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1409.481640.6968.7669.15565.63744.14525.57707.53391.11526.91

