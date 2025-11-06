Infosys develops AI agent to digitally transform operations in energy sector

Infosys has developed an AI Agent designed to digitally transform operations in the energy sector. This productivity solution leverages Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering using generative AI technologies, Infosys Cobalt, a set of services, solutions and platforms for enterprises to accelerate their cloud journey, alongside Microsoft Copilot Studio, Azure OpenAI in Foundry Models, and ChatGPT4o. It enhances operations by using conversational AI to transform real-time data into actionable insights, providing critical information, automating reports, and boosting safety, reliability, efficiency and decision-making.

The AI Assistant intelligently processes a variety of reports, including well logs, images, plots, and tables, to help streamline operations. In addition, it provides predictive insights and early warnings to anticipate real-time operational challenges, enabling users to better plan work, minimize delays and errors, and access information instantly. This ultimately leads to improved safety and reliability, wellbore quality, optimized operations performance, and reduced non-productive time (NPT).