Silly Monks Entertainment consolidated net profit rises 157.14% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.42% to Rs 6.48 crore

Net profit of Silly Monks Entertainment rose 157.14% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.42% to Rs 6.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.78 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

