Birlasoft consolidated net profit declines 8.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
Sales decline 2.87% to Rs 1328.90 crore

Net profit of Birlasoft declined 8.95% to Rs 116.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 127.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 2.87% to Rs 1328.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1368.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1328.901368.22 -3 OPM %16.1212.08 -PBDT231.10191.91 20 PBT210.02169.68 24 NP116.10127.51 -9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 6:15 PM IST

