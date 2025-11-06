XPRO India consolidated net profit declines 50.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.50% to Rs 119.91 crore

Net profit of XPRO India declined 50.00% to Rs 4.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 10.50% to Rs 119.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 133.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.119.91133.986.1110.009.6816.576.7013.724.979.94

