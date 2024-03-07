Infosys extends partnership with ATP tour

Infosys announced that it has extended its partnership with ATP Tour until 2026, solidifying their commitment to using cutting-edge technology to revolutionize professional tennis.

The three-year extension of the partnership will continue to draw on the companys deep expertise in digital technologies like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and cloud, which will enrich the fan experience and player performance in professional tennis.

Since 2015, Infosys and ATP have joined forces to revolutionize the tennis experience through a series of digital innovations. They have launched the ATP PlayerZone portal, providing a streamlined platform for players, and the first-ever ATP Tour app, bringing the sport closer to fans worldwide. The Infosys ATP Stats Center, powered by AI-driven features, has further enriched the experience by offering in-depth analysis, including rally breakdowns, 3D visualizations, and stroke summaries. These advancements have resulted in a remarkable 50% increase in website traffic and over 5.7 million fan interactions, demonstrating the impact of digital innovation in engaging tennis enthusiasts.

Daniele Sano, ATP chief business officer, said, Were thrilled to renew our partnership with Infosys until 2026. Over the years, Infosys expertise in AI, technology and sustainability has yielded groundbreaking digital innovations that have elevated experiences for players and fans, and also grow the global tennis fan base. Through the ATP Carbon Tracker, Infosys helped us navigate a difficult challenge and inspire greener choices for tomorrow. Were excited to further leverage Infosys expertise across the digital landscape of mens professional tennis over the next three years.

The IT major's consolidated net profit fell 1.6% to Rs 6,113 crore in Q3 FY24 from Rs 6215 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenues fell marginally to Rs 38,821 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 38,994 crore in Q2 FY24.

