Mistral Solutions announces strategic partnership with Altera

Mistral Solutions (Mistral), a subsidiary of AXISCADES Technologies (AXISCADES) announced a strategic partnership with Altera (an Intel Company) to advance high-performance computing solutions for mission-critical defense applications. This collaboration aims to leverage Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF FPGA technology to drive next-generation innovations in defense and aerospace industries.

Speaking on the partnership, D Murali Krishnan, CEO, Mistral Solutions, stated: We are excited to join hands with Altera in accelerating defense technology innovation. This strategic collaboration will empower defense programs with high-performance computing, enabling real time data processing and ultra-low latency communication. By integrating Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF FPGA technology into our solutions, we are set to revolutionize mission-critical applications with unparalleled processing power and efficiency.

Further, Mistral unveiled its state-of-the-art 3U VPX SOSA Aligned Processing Cards built around the Altera Agilex 9 Direct RF FPGA.

With the launch of our VPX3U-AGRW027 Processing Card, we are bringing best-in-class FPGA based computing to mission-critical applications. This technology will redefine real-time defense systems, offering unmatched speed, flexibility, and performance said C Manikandan, CTO of Mistral, on the product launch.

