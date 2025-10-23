Nifty October futures trade at premium

NSE India VIX rallied 3.85% to 11.73.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,950, a premium of 58.60 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,891.40 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index rose 22.80 points or 0.09% to 25,891.40.

Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Axis Bank were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

