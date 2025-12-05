Infosys Ltd spurts 1.75%, rises for third straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1625.5, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 15.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% gain in NIFTY and a 13.01% gain in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1625.5, up 1.75% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.61% on the day, quoting at 26191.5. The Sensex is at 85754.51, up 0.57%. Infosys Ltd has added around 10.83% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has added around 10.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38360.25, up 1.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 66.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.64 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1629, up 1.63% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 15.44% in last one year as compared to a 6.13% gain in NIFTY and a 13.01% gain in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 24.75 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.