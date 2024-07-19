Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys Ltd Surges 3.46%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.37%

Infosys Ltd Surges 3.46%, BSE Information Technology index Gains 1.37%

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Infosys Ltd has added 20.42% over last one month compared to 15.13% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.13% rise in the SENSEX

Infosys Ltd gained 3.46% today to trade at Rs 1820. The BSE Information Technology index is up 1.37% to quote at 41267.22. The index is up 15.13 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kellton Tech Solutions Ltd increased 3.35% and Mphasis Ltd added 2.08% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went up 31.07 % over last one year compared to the 20.33% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Infosys Ltd has added 20.42% over last one month compared to 15.13% gain in BSE Information Technology index and 5.13% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.94 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1843 on 19 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1311.6 on 21 Jul 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

HUL Q1 preview: FMCG major may see volume-led growth in June quarter

LIVE news updates: Massive earthquake of 7.3 magnitude strikes Antofagasta in Chile

Gonda train accident: SDRF, NDRF teams deployed for restoration work

What are Japan's tactics based on latest suspected forex intervention?

Two Rio Olympics weightlifters return adverse results from 2016 samples

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story