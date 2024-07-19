Tata Technologies partners with Arm to drive innovation in SDVs

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Tata Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Arm aimed at driving innovation in software-defined vehicles (SDVs). Combining Tata Technologies' rich automotive domain expertise and software capabilities with high-performance, power-efficient Arm Automotive Enhanced (AE) technologies, this partnership strives to reduce the development time of SDVs for automotive OEMs.

The automotive industry is transforming towards SDVs, driven by the growing demand for connected, autonomous, and electric vehicles. The evolution of SDVs demands sophisticated software seamlessly integrating with hardware to enhance functionality, safety, and user experiences. As part of this strategic partnership, Tata Technologies will develop a SOAFEE reference architecture stack using the Arm AE portfolio and Arm Compute Subsystems (CSS) for Automotive, along with enabling a cloud-native development framework integrating a variety of DevSecOps and virtual platform solutions to shift-left the development of SDVs, accelerating the time to market for automakers.

This partnership builds on the momentum from CES 2024 and Mobile World Congress 2024, where Tata Technologies and Arm jointly demonstrated a cloud-native reference software architecture for SDVs on Arm SoCs. These solutions were presented at Embedded World 2024 on the newly launched Arm Cortex-A720AE in a virtualised environment, realising a shift-left strategy for safety-critical vehicle software running on heterogeneous computing systems.

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 9:36 AM IST

