Infosys Ltd up for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36447.15, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.94 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1548.6, up 1.54% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 18.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% drop in NIFTY and a 12.38% drop in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 24.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.