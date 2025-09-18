Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Infosys Ltd up for third straight session

Infosys Ltd up for third straight session

Sep 18 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1545.4, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 18.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% drop in NIFTY and a 12.38% drop in the Nifty IT index.

Infosys Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1545.4, up 1.51% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25378.1. The Sensex is at 82867.93, up 0.21%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 7.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.74% in last one month and is currently quoting at 36447.15, up 0.84% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 49.74 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 74.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1548.6, up 1.54% on the day. Infosys Ltd is down 18.41% in last one year as compared to a 0.15% drop in NIFTY and a 12.38% drop in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 24.42 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Sep 18 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

