Maximus International consolidated net profit rises 10.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.76% to Rs 39.52 crore

Net profit of Maximus International rose 10.43% to Rs 2.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 0.76% to Rs 39.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.5239.229.497.852.952.842.482.442.332.11

