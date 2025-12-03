Innovation in technology and AI must be balanced with judgment and unwavering respect for procedure: Union Finance Minister

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while addressing the 18th plenary meeting of the Global Forum on Transparency and Exchange of Information for Tax Purposes emphasised that for India, transparency touches upon the deeper principle that economic governance must rest on fairness and responsibility, and noted that transparency is not merely a compliance tool but a foundation for sustainable development, observing that when national wealth escapes legitimate taxation, it creates both a revenue and a development gap. Sitharaman stressed that voluntary compliance has improved in India not just through enforcement, but through clarity, simplification, and a consistent effort to build trust. While acknowledging the potential of technology and AI in analyzing information, she cautioned that innovation must be balanced with judgment and unwavering respect for procedure. She concluded by asserting that trust between jurisdictions has tangible economic value and called for continued cooperation to manage emerging challenges like the digitalization of the economy and evolving structures of beneficial ownership.
