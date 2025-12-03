Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Route Mobile Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Route Mobile Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2025.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd, Neuland Laboratories Ltd, Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd and Sonata Software Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 December 2025.

Route Mobile Ltd soared 9.66% to Rs 732.9 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17238 shares in the past one month.

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company Ltd spiked 7.82% to Rs 173.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 85.22 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.77 lakh shares in the past one month.

Neuland Laboratories Ltd surged 7.22% to Rs 17530.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3827 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4347 shares in the past one month.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd jumped 6.27% to Rs 557.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19456 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14907 shares in the past one month.

Sonata Software Ltd advanced 5.56% to Rs 369.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.47 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 58504 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Max Estates launches new residential project in Gurugram

Mahindra Lifespace Developers announces redevelopment project in Matunga, Mumbai

Mini Diamonds India jumps after collaborating with Pyramid Gold Auxiliary Services

Blue Cloud Softech rises after bagging major contract from Stratos Forge worth Rs 110 crore

Nifty trades below 25,950 mark; IT shares climbs

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story