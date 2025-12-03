Jindal Stainless secures DJSI ESG score of 78

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Jindal Stainless has achieved a landmark milestone in global sustainability rankings, securing an ESG score of 78 in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) for FY25. This recognition places Jindal Stainless among the top 5% of steel companies globally and ranks it fourth in the steel sector and 1st in the stainless steel sector worldwide in the DJSI-modelled scores as of November FY25.

The score represents a significant rise from 60 in FY24, underscoring the company's accelerated transition towards sustainability-driven growth, transparency, and long-term value creation.

