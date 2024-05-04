Inox Wind Energy standalone net profit declines 72.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.65% to Rs 5.13 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind Energy declined 72.44% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15318.33% to Rs 1017.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 14.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

