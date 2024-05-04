Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Inox Wind Energy standalone net profit declines 72.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Inox Wind Energy standalone net profit declines 72.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 6.65% to Rs 5.13 crore

Net profit of Inox Wind Energy declined 72.44% to Rs 2.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.65% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 15318.33% to Rs 1017.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 13.32% to Rs 14.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.134.81 7 14.1212.46 13 OPM %30.8086.28 -30.5278.73 - PBDT2.131.39 53 1063.17-0.32 LP PBT1.440.74 95 1060.42-3.04 LP NP2.027.33 -72 1017.616.60 15318

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

