Tree House Education & Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tree House Education &amp; Accessories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.25 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
Sales decline 62.76% to Rs 1.94 crore

Net loss of Tree House Education & Accessories reported to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 62.76% to Rs 1.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 44.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 8.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.945.21 -63 8.1710.05 -19 OPM %-18.56-88.48 -2.82-59.10 - PBDT-0.04-4.44 99 0.96-11.35 LP PBT-0.22-4.73 95 0.18-50.18 LP NP-1.250.78 PL -3.78-44.66 92

First Published: May 04 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

