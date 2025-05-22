INR appreciated by 1.3% m-o-m in April 2025 says RBI

Reserve Bank of India or RBI stated in a latest monthly update that Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 1.3 per cent (m-o-m) in April 2025 and remained one of the least volatile major currencies globally. The spillovers of trade policy uncertainty are already getting manifested in greater volatility in currency markets, with export-oriented economies being highly vulnerable as witnessed in the case of the New Taiwan dollar (TWD). The TWD recorded an intraday surge of more than 5 per cent on May 5, 2025 - the biggest in over three decades. The INR depreciated (m-o-m) by 0.7 per cent in real effective terms in April 2025 as Indias inflation (m-o-m) was 1.4 percentage points lower than the weighted average inflation of its major trading partners, more than offsetting the appreciation in the nominal effective exchange rate (NEER).

