VA Tech Wabag rises as Q4 PAT jumps 37% YoY to Rs 99 cr

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
VA Tech Wabag jumped 7.69% to Rs 1,518 after the company's net profit surged 37.43% to Rs 99.5 crore on a 23.76% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 1,156.2 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Profit before tax came in at Rs 131.1 crore, registering a 31.23% rise over Rs 99.9 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 21.9% to Rs 140.8 crore, while the EBITDA margin declined to 12.2%, compared to 12.4% in the previous year.

Total expenses climbed 23.17% YoY to Rs 1,038.3 crore, primarily due to a 31.04% rise in the cost of sales and services to Rs 941.9 crore. Employee benefit expenses also increased 27.88% to Rs 76.6 crore during the quarter.

For the full financial year, net profit grew 20.24% to Rs 295.3 crore, while revenue from operations rose 15.32% to Rs 3,294 crore in FY25 over FY24.

The company ended FY25 with a gross cash position of Rs 946.2 crore and net cash of Rs 589 crore, marking its fifth consecutive year of being net cash positive. Excluding hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects, net cash stood at Rs 706 crore.

Order inflows during FY25 totaled Rs 5,700 crore, with a robust order book of Rs 13,700 crore, including framework contracts ensuring strong revenue visibility for the coming quarters.

Commenting on the results, Rajiv Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director of VA TECH WABAG, said: We are especially proud to have been recognized by Global Water Intelligence as one of the top three global desalination players a testament to our leadership and the trust placed in us by our clients and partners. Our financial resilience was further reinforced by the upgrade of our long-term credit rating to AA- with a stable outlook, affirming the strength of our balance sheet and prudent financial management.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per equity share for FY25, commemorating its centenary year.

Va Tech Wabag is engaged in the business of the water treatment field. Its principal activities include design, supply, installation, construction, and operational management of drinking water, wastewater treatment, industrial water treatment, and desalination plants.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 1:09 PM IST

