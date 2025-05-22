Tips Music Ltd rises for third straight session

Tips Music Ltd is quoting at Rs 672.75, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 62.46% in last one year as compared to a 6.79% drop in NIFTY and a 10.8% drop in the Nifty Media index.

Tips Music Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 672.75, up 3.06% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.15% on the day, quoting at 24528.2. The Sensex is at 80640.24, down 1.17%. Tips Music Ltd has risen around 1.86% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Tips Music Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1655.7, up 1.14% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.09 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 50.12 based on TTM earnings ending March 25.

