Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR clocks modest gains amid trade deal hopes

INR clocks modest gains amid trade deal hopes

Image
Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 5:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian Rupee added decent gains today amid a recovery in local equities. INR rose 16 paise at 88.57 per US dollar, yet again managing to recovery after falling near record low against the US currency in last few sessions. Meanwhile, the US dollar index trades at 99.50 today, almost unchanged on the day. Lack of major economic cues is capping the movement in the dollar. Meanwhile, the domestic equity benchmarks ended with moderate gains today, gaining for second day in a row. The Nifty settled above the 25,650 mark as markets were hopeful about external trade developments. The US President Donald Trump said on Monday the United States was getting close to reaching a deal with India that would expand economic and security ties between the two countries. On the NSE, USD/INR futures closed at 88.64, down 0.17% on the day after nearing 88.60 mark in intraday moves.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 13.86% in the September 2025 quarter

ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit declines 57.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 69.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 37.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sterling Tools consolidated net profit declines 1.60% in the September 2025 quarter

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story