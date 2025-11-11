Almondz Global Securities consolidated net profit rises 37.36% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.82% to Rs 33.73 crore

Net profit of Almondz Global Securities rose 37.36% to Rs 3.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.82% to Rs 33.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 34.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.33.7334.0115.2411.355.824.124.423.063.642.65

