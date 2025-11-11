Ceigall India consolidated net profit declines 13.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.45% to Rs 806.57 crore

Net profit of Ceigall India declined 13.86% to Rs 57.99 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.45% to Rs 806.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 772.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.806.57772.1914.0915.9392.99102.2777.2388.2057.9967.32

