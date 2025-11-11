ICE Make Refrigeration consolidated net profit declines 57.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 42.65% to Rs 147.49 crore

Net profit of ICE Make Refrigeration declined 57.88% to Rs 2.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.82 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 42.65% to Rs 147.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 103.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.147.49103.396.528.176.977.672.776.632.034.82

