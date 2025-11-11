Atul Auto consolidated net profit rises 69.50% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.47% to Rs 195.22 crore

Net profit of Atul Auto rose 69.50% to Rs 9.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 5.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 8.47% to Rs 195.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 179.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.195.22179.989.487.2116.2511.0711.606.549.175.41

Powered by Capital Market - Live News