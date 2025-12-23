Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coforge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Coforge Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Cartrade Tech Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd and Cigniti Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2025.

Cartrade Tech Ltd, Patel Engineering Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd and Cigniti Technologies Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 23 December 2025.

Coforge Ltd tumbled 4.77% to Rs 1779 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.01 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47976 shares in the past one month.

Cartrade Tech Ltd crashed 4.76% to Rs 2763. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11662 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93761 shares in the past one month.

Patel Engineering Ltd lost 4.45% to Rs 30.04. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd plummeted 4.30% to Rs 238.15. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 24740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13672 shares in the past one month.

Cigniti Technologies Ltd pared 4.05% to Rs 1750. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 8700 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1379 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Belrise Industries jumps after strategic defence agreement with Plasan Sasa

Barometers end sideways; media shares rally

Nifty December futures trade at premium

Shakti Pumps receives order of Rs 356.77 cr from MSEDCL

Pokarna announces cessation of director

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story