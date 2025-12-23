Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 1.02%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSE Index gains 1.02%

Image
Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Nifty PSE index ended up 1.02% at 9738.05 today. The index has slipped 1.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, NMDC Ltd rose 3.83%, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd added 3.76% and Coal India Ltd gained 3.66%. The Nifty PSE index has soared 1.00% over last one year compared to the 10.20% increase in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty IT index has dropped 0.80% and Nifty Media index gained 0.80% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 recorded a gain of 0.02% to close at 26177.15 while the SENSEX has slid 0.05% to close at 85524.84 today.

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

