Barometers end sideways; media shares rally

The key equity indices ended near flat line today. Investors will keep track a crucial economic data including US GDP data, scheduled later this week. Further, market participants will closely monitor rupee movement, FII activity, ongoing IPO activity, and global cues. The Nifty settled above the 26,150 mark.

Media, metal and FMCG shares advanced and IT, PSU Bank and Pharma stocks declined.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 42.64 points or 0.05% to 85,524.84. The Nifty 50 index gained 4.75 points or 0.02% to 26,177.15.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index surged 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.08%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,293 shares rose and 1,889 shares fell. A total of 200 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tumbled 3.07% to 9.38. IPO Update: Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality received bids for 3,38,15,808 shares as against 1,32,26,880 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 15:30 IST on Tuesday (23 December 2025). The issue was subscribed 2.56 times. The issue opened for bidding on 22 December 2025 and it will close on 24 December 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 108 and 114 per share.

New Listing: Shares of KSH International ended at Rs 354.55, representing a discount of 7.67% as compared with the issue price of Rs 384. The stock debuted at Rs 370 on the BSE, exhibiting a discount of 3.65% over the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 370 and a low of 350.05. On the BSE, over 5.72 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. Economy: The combined Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) increased by 1.8% (provisional) in November, 2025 as compared to the Index in November, 2024. The production of Cement, Steel, Fertilizer and Coal recorded positive growth in November, 2025.

Coal production rose 2.1% in November 2025 compared with November 2024. Crude oil output declined 3.2% year-on-year, while natural gas production fell 2.5% during the same period. Petroleum refinery production also slipped 0.9% in November 2025 over a year ago. Steel production increased 6.1% year-on-year, cement output surged 14.5%, while electricity generation declined 2.2% in November 2025 compared with November 2024. Fertilizer production increased by 5.6% YoY in November 2025. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index climbed 0.80% to 1,413.60. The index jumped 1.46% for the four consecutive trading sessions. Nazara Technologies (up 5.25%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 3.71%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 1.83%), Sun TV Network (up 1.8%), Prime Focus (up 1.59%) and D B Corp (up 0.81%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight: Shares of ACC slipped 1.21%, while Ambuja Cements climbed 1.25% and Orient Cement surged 4.18% after Ambuja Cements announced a major consolidation plan. In a regulatory filing, Ambuja said its board has approved schemes to amalgamate ACC and Orient Cement into Ambuja Cements. The move will create a single pan-India cement platform. Under the proposed share swap, Ambuja will issue 328 equity shares of face value Rs 2 each for every 100 ACC shares of face value Rs 10 each. Orient Cement shareholders will receive 33 Ambuja shares of face value Rs 2 each for every 100 shares of Orient Cement with face value Re 1.

Shakti Pumps India rose 2.72% after the company received a Letter of Empanelment/Award worth Rs 356.77 crore from the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) for the supply of off-grid solar water pumping systems. RITES jumped 4.06% after it has won an international order worth $35.2 million from Ndalama Capital, South Africa for the supply and commissioning of in-service Cape gauge ALCO diesel-electric locomotives on a CIF basis. Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shed 0.28%. The company announced that its Hydrocarbon Onshore business vertical (L&T Onshore) has secured a major engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) order from Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL).

Puravankara zoomed 7.96% after it has acquired a 53.5-acre land parcel in Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, with a potential gross development value of over Rs 4,800 crore. Antony Waste Handling Cell surged 5.94% after the company announced that its arm, Antony Lara Enviro Solutions, has secured a contract worth Rs 329.45 crore for the development of a mixed solid waste processing plant in Maharashtra. Global Markets: Most European markets advanced on Tuesday as investors awaited Spains final GDP data, due later in the day. Provisional figures released last month showed year-on-year growth of 2.8%. Most Asian markets ended higher, after AI trade lifted major Wall Street indexes overnight.