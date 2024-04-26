Home / Markets / Capital Market News / INR eases modestly as equities fall

INR eases modestly as equities fall

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Indian Rupee slipped in early moves as weakness in the local equities weighed on the sentiments. The INR currently trades at 83.33 per US dollar, down 5 paise on the day. US dollar index is holding around two week low of 105.50 with the market completely focused on a key inflation reading due to come out today in evening. Meanwhile, the headline equity benchmarks traded with limited losses in mid-morning trade on weak overnight cues from the US equities. The Nifty traded below the 22,550 mark after hitting the day's high of 22,620.40 in early trade. At 11:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was down 145.20 points or 0.20% to 74,192.33. The Nifty 50 index lost 35.30 points or 0.16% to 22,535.05.

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 12:11 PM IST

