Rossell India Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kirloskar Industries Ltd, Active Clothing Co Ltd, D.P. Abhushan Ltd and BPL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 26 April 2024.

Rossell India Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 467.6 at 26-Apr-2024 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 35704 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3606 shares in the past one month.

Kirloskar Industries Ltd spiked 14.44% to Rs 5298.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2719 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 208 shares in the past one month.

Active Clothing Co Ltd surged 12.23% to Rs 134.45. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29918 shares in the past one month.

D.P. Abhushan Ltd jumped 12.13% to Rs 1150. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5874 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2981 shares in the past one month.

BPL Ltd advanced 11.29% to Rs 115.35. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48917 shares in the past one month.

