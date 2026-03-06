Bartronics India expands collaboration with Huwel Lifesciences

To launch patented molecular diagnostic products across healthcare segments

Avio Smart Market Stack (ASMS), formerly known as Bartronics India, has initiated an expanded collaboration with Huwel Lifesciences to introduce a range of patented molecular diagnostic products across multiple healthcare segments in India.

The development follows the recently signed Shareholders' Agreement between the two companies, under which they aim to jointly scale advanced diagnostic technologies and bring them to institutional and healthcare markets across the country.

Huwel Lifesciences has developed multiple patented diagnostic technologies and is building a strong pipeline of new products, with several additional patents and platforms currently under development. The company's capabilities span RT-PCR diagnostic kits, point-of-care molecular testing devices, and disease detection panels. Research, assay development, and manufacturing are carried out within Huwel's own facilities.