Nifty trades below 25,200 level; FMCG shares slide

The headline equity indices traded with modest losses in the early-afternoon trade, pressured by rising global uncertainty following renewed tariff tensions between the US and China. The Nifty traded below the 25,200 level. Consumer Durables stocks saw a pullback after gaining in the previous seven trading sessions.

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 303.17 points or 0.38% to 82,197.11. The Nifty 50 index declined 98.55 points or 0.39% to 25,186.80.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 0.63%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,455 shares rose and 2,626 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.

Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 10.17% to 11.13. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,260, at a premium of 73.20 points as compared with the spot at 25,186.80. The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.20 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 51.4 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.99% to 54,422.25. The index added 0.87% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.50%), United Spirits (down 1.24%), United Breweries (down 1.22%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.13%), Nestle India (down 1.1%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.97%), Dabur India (down 0.95%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.92%), ITC (down 0.91%) and Emami (down 0.64%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) slipped 2.09% after its consolidated net profit tanked 11.37% to Rs 685.01 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 772.97 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 1.93% to Rs 16,676.30 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 16,359.7 crore in Q1 FY26. NTPC Green energy (NGEL) shed 0.73%. The company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS), Japan to deliver green methanol and green hydrogen derivative products to ENEOS.