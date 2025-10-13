Nifty trades below 25,200 level; FMCG shares slide

At 12:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tanked 303.17 points or 0.38% to 82,197.11. The Nifty 50 index declined 98.55 points or 0.39% to 25,186.80.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index tanked 0.63%.
The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,455 shares rose and 2,626 shares fell. A total of 209 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, soared 10.17% to 11.13. The Nifty 28 October 2025 futures were trading at 25,260, at a premium of 73.20 points as compared with the spot at 25,186.80.
The Nifty option chain for the 28 October 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 57.20 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 51.4 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty FMCG index fell 0.99% to 54,422.25. The index added 0.87% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.
Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.50%), United Spirits (down 1.24%), United Breweries (down 1.22%), Hindustan Unilever (down 1.13%), Nestle India (down 1.1%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 0.97%), Dabur India (down 0.95%), Patanjali Foods (down 0.92%), ITC (down 0.91%) and Emami (down 0.64%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Avenue Supermarts (Dmart) slipped 2.09% after its consolidated net profit tanked 11.37% to Rs 685.01 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 772.97 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations rose 1.93% to Rs 16,676.30 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 16,359.7 crore in Q1 FY26.
NTPC Green energy (NGEL) shed 0.73%. The company announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ENEOS Corporation (ENEOS), Japan to deliver green methanol and green hydrogen derivative products to ENEOS.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app