Stock Alert: KP Energy, Jio Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Titagarh Rail Systems, AstraZeneca Pharma

Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 December 2025.

Key Events to Watch:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Oman on final leg of three-nation visit, India and Oman to sign a free trade agreement in Muscat.

Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi to speak at ISMA AGM.

IPO Offering

KSH International: The public issue was subscribed to 0.26 times on day 2. There were no bids by Qualified institutional investors, while non-institutional investors subscribed (0.13 times) and retail investors (0.46 times).

Also Read

Stocks to Watch:

KP Energy said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Botswana to collaborate on the development of renewable energy and power infrastructure projects in the country.

Jio Financial Services said that its board has approved the appointment of Venkata Peri as group chief operating officer (COO), effective December 22. IndusInd Bank informed that Shiv Bhasin has resigned from his position as chief technology officer (CTO), with effect from 16 January 2026. Titagarh Rail Systems said it has received an order worth Rs 273 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the manufacture of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles. AstraZeneca Pharma India said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted permission to import, sell and distribute Datopotamab Deruxtecan powder in the country. Chalet Hotels said its board has approved the allotment of 2,000 commercial paper to raise funds worth Rs 100 crore.