Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stock Alert: KP Energy, Jio Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Titagarh Rail Systems, AstraZeneca Pharma

Stock Alert: KP Energy, Jio Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Titagarh Rail Systems, AstraZeneca Pharma

Image
Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 9:04 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Securities in F&O Ban:

Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 December 2025.

Key Events to Watch:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Oman on final leg of three-nation visit, India and Oman to sign a free trade agreement in Muscat.

Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi to speak at ISMA AGM.

IPO Offering

KSH International: The public issue was subscribed to 0.26 times on day 2. There were no bids by Qualified institutional investors, while non-institutional investors subscribed (0.13 times) and retail investors (0.46 times).

Also Read

PL Capital starts with 'Buy' on ICICI Pru AMC ahead of listing; target here

US unveils $10 billion arms package for Taiwan in major defence deal

ICICI Sec trims Havells target on near-term softness, but retains 'Buy'

Trump announces $1,776 'Warrior Dividend' for military service members

Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty down; Asian markets in red; Sensex weekly expiry today

Stocks to Watch:

KP Energy said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Botswana to collaborate on the development of renewable energy and power infrastructure projects in the country.

Jio Financial Services said that its board has approved the appointment of Venkata Peri as group chief operating officer (COO), effective December 22.

IndusInd Bank informed that Shiv Bhasin has resigned from his position as chief technology officer (CTO), with effect from 16 January 2026.

Titagarh Rail Systems said it has received an order worth Rs 273 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the manufacture of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles.

AstraZeneca Pharma India said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted permission to import, sell and distribute Datopotamab Deruxtecan powder in the country.

Chalet Hotels said its board has approved the allotment of 2,000 commercial paper to raise funds worth Rs 100 crore.

One MobiKwik Systems said its board has approved the appointment of Navdeep Singh Suri as chairman of the company.

Denta Water and Infrastructure said it has received four orders worth Rs 106 crore from Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation for urban sanitisation & water management projects across Karnataka.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 7-cr rail electrification order

Aditya Birla Capital allots 13.75 lakh equity shares under ESOP

AWHCL arm secures two contracts worth Rs 1,330 cr from BMC

KP Group signs MoU with Govt. of Republic of Botswana

Firstsource Solutions named leader in NelsonHall NEAT evaluation for CX Services Transformation

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 7:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story