Stock Alert: KP Energy, Jio Financial Services, IndusInd Bank, Titagarh Rail Systems, AstraZeneca Pharma

Bandhan Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 18 December 2025.
Key Events to Watch:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Oman on final leg of three-nation visit, India and Oman to sign a free trade agreement in Muscat.
Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi to speak at ISMA AGM.
IPO Offering
KSH International: The public issue was subscribed to 0.26 times on day 2. There were no bids by Qualified institutional investors, while non-institutional investors subscribed (0.13 times) and retail investors (0.46 times).
Also Read
Stocks to Watch:
KP Energy said that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Republic of Botswana to collaborate on the development of renewable energy and power infrastructure projects in the country.
Jio Financial Services said that its board has approved the appointment of Venkata Peri as group chief operating officer (COO), effective December 22.
IndusInd Bank informed that Shiv Bhasin has resigned from his position as chief technology officer (CTO), with effect from 16 January 2026.
Titagarh Rail Systems said it has received an order worth Rs 273 crore from the Ministry of Railways for the manufacture of Rail Borne Maintenance Vehicles.
AstraZeneca Pharma India said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has granted permission to import, sell and distribute Datopotamab Deruxtecan powder in the country.
Chalet Hotels said its board has approved the allotment of 2,000 commercial paper to raise funds worth Rs 100 crore.
One MobiKwik Systems said its board has approved the appointment of Navdeep Singh Suri as chairman of the company.
Denta Water and Infrastructure said it has received four orders worth Rs 106 crore from Karnataka Urban Infrastructure Development & Finance Corporation for urban sanitisation & water management projects across Karnataka.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app