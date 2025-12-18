Texmaco Rail & Engineering bags Rs 7-cr rail electrification order

Texmaco Rail & Engineering announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 6.70 crore from Western Railway for a rail electrification contract involving the provision of a long feeder in the Bhavnagar division.

The contract is to be executed within 12 months from the date of issue of the letter of acceptance.

Texmaco Rail & Engineering (TEXMACO), a listed entity under the Adventz Group, is a prominent player in Indias railway and infrastructure sector. The company operates through three core business segments: Freight Cars, Infra-Rail & Green Energy, and Infra-Electrical. The company specializes in manufacturing rolling stock, locomotive components, hydro-mechanical equipment, railway infrastructure, bridges, and steel structures. It is also a leading supplier of freight cars to Indian Railways.