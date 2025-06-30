INR extends gains on falling international oil prices; dollar weakness

The Indian rupee extended gains in opening trades on Monday tracking persistent weakness in greenback and falling international oil prices. INR commenced at Rs 85.48 per dollar and hit a high of 85.45 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee gained for the second consecutive day supported by steady risk appetite and a weaker dollar index. The domestic currency closed 22 paise higher at 85.50 against the dollar as a recovery under 86 mark extended. However, muted start in equities could limit gains in the counter. Investors await a slew of economic reports, with India's May Industrial Production data due out later in the day, followed by the manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) for June on July 1 and the services PMI on July 3. On the NSE, USDINR futures are marginally lower at 85.57.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app